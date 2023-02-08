The Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Education Ministry are set to release the academic calendar for Senior High Schools (SHS).

Sources at the Ministry have confirmed that discussions with various groups are almost complete and barring any last-minute changes, the schedule could be announced this week.

It follows concerns by parents and guardians regarding uncertainty over how long their children will be in school.

Public Relations Officer for the GES, Casandra Twum Ampofo who has been speaking to JoyNews said the GES and the Ministry are currently engaging with stakeholders and will announce the new calendar soon.

The release of the academic calendar is crucial for the smooth running of the educational system, as it provides a roadmap for both students and teachers. The calendar usually includes important dates such as term start and end dates, holidays, and examination periods.

In recent years, the release of the calendar has been delayed, causing confusion and uncertainty for parents and students. However, this year, the GES and the Ministry are working together to resolve these issues and provide clarity to the public.

It is expected that the announcement of the new calendar will pave the way for the release of the placement into the Senior High Schools, providing much-needed relief to parents and students who have been eagerly awaiting the announcement.