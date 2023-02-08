The Minority in Parliament says they will strongly oppose any attempts by “undemocratic elements” to use the Judiciary to prevent them from carrying out their mandate.

Any such attempt will be opposed fiercely, they said, insisting their duties enshrined in the Constitution will be performed to the letter.

In a press release issued by the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson on Wednesday, February 8, the NDC MPs said this will be non-negotiable.

“The NDC Caucus in Parliament strongly condemns the naked and shameful abuse of the judiciary by certain undemocratic elements seeking to gag NDC Members of Parliament and prevent us from carrying out our constitutional mandate of oversight.”

The release comes on the back of a motion filed by Rev Kusi Boateng, Secretary to the Board of the National Cathedral seeking to have the North Tongu MP, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa restrained and imprisoned for allegedly kicking court documents.

Rev Kusi Boateng, also known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, in a contempt summons on Tuesday, February 7, said: “I am informed by my Counsel and verily believe same to be true that this Honourable Court has the power to commit the Respondent to prison for his conduct to protect the whole administration of justice and serve as a deterrent to other persons.”

The process follows claims that the MP kicked a writ being served on him by a court bailiff on Friday, February 3.

However, the Minority in Parliament says it will not tolerate such abuse of Judicial processes to be used to bully its members into silence.

According to them, the North Tongu legislator has done a stellar job on perusing the issues surrounding the controversial National Cathedral project.

The Caucus thus assured him of their unflinching support over the matter.

“The NDC Caucus in Parliament wishes to express full confidence in the impressive, courageous and patriotic parliamentary oversight qualities with which our respected colleague, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has pursued this national cathedral conflict of interest and dual identity scandal.”