Disk jockey Merqury Quaye has announced the first-ever DJ concert in Ghana.

The host of the drivetime show on Hitz 103.9 FM will take to the stage and give an incredible performance for fans at Laboma Beach Resort, Accra.

Merqury Quaye will headline the show on the eve of Ghana’s Independence Day, Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Staged against the backdrop of Ghana’s independence celebration, the concert will be a stunning production of music and lights designed to offer great spectacle and entertainment to attendees.

Merqury Quaye dedicates his performance to all Ghanaians – home and abroad, and invites his thousands of followers nationwide to come together for the event at Accra’s legendary landmark beach, Laboma, in a show of unity, rich culture and celebration of Ghana’s independence.

A list of DJs has been announced as supporting acts for the 100% DJ event, including Hitz FM’s DJ Ikon, DJ Legend, DJ Raennie, DJ Azonto, Gal Dem DJ and King Lagazee.