The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is calling on the police to immediately prosecute the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Organizer for Suame, Razak Kaumpa, for inciting people to violence.

According to the party, this will serve as a deterrence to others in the run-up to the 2024 election.

NPP Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, made the call at a press conference in Accra Wednesday.

“We believe that the statement that the youth organizer made was not in isolation, nor he misspoke. He is clear-eyed about what he was saying. His remarks reflect the culture and ethos of the NDC. We expect the police and the court to bring him to justice very quickly to deter others who might be harbouring such violent and delinquent thoughts in the NDC,” he stressed.

Razak Kaumpa, the Suame Constituency NDC Youth Organizer was seen in a viral video inciting NDC members to attack their counterparts in the NPP ahead of the next general polls.

The police declared him wanted and leadership of the took him to the police.

Razak has since been detained by police and is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Thursday.

This notwithstanding, Mr. Ahiagbah charged the the opposition party to condemn the explosive comments.

“We demand the NDC to unreservedly disallow, disassociate and expel the young man from their party without delay. That is the only point we can begin to take NDC seriously and show that they are not shielding him and discouraging such commentaries in our politics. Nothing short of this will suffice,” he added.