The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has finally handed over the Suame Constituency Youth Organiser in the Ashanti Region to the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

The move by the NDC on Wednesday comes after the Ghana Police Service declared him wanted and demanded he reports to the police.

In a statement, the Ghana Police Service in a press statement on a viral video cited Mr Koampa Razak for inciting political violence ahead of the 2024 general election.

“The Ashanti Regional Police Command has initiated steps to get this person arrested to face justice,” the police said.

“Meanwhile, we would like to take this opportunity to urge political actors to be circumspect in their utterances and actions as we work together to safeguard the peace and security of our beloved country,” the Ghana Police Service cautioned.

MyNewsGh.com reported that Mr Kwampa Razak was sent to the Sofoline police station this morning at about 10 am.

So far, both the party nor the police command has not said anything about the statement made to the police or the next line of action.

But according to sources and information gathered, it is likely for the embattled Suame Organizer to be arraigned before court though the charges against him are not readily known.