A Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Foyo Gbande, has said the party takes strong exception to comments made by its Youth Organiser in the Suame Constituency inciting violence ahead of the 2024 election.

According to him, it is not the position of the NDC to sanction a party faithful by taking the laws into their own hands.

“We will not allow for any intimidation and will not come to power through killing people. We take strong exception to the comments made by the young man and we don’t condone that and will not resort to any bad method to winning the 2024 election and so it’s unfortunate,” he said.

Mr Gbande’s comment follows the publication of a viral video in which the said official is seen inciting members of the party to engage in violence to win power.

The now-wanted man was captured on tape making inciteful comments with respect to the 2024 general election.

Speaking to a journalist on the sidelines on what looked like a party event, the man charged members of the NDC not to hesitate to shed blood if it is what it will take to win power.

Although the Ashanti Regional Police Command has initiated steps to get this person arrested to face justice, Mr Gbande said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday that the party will tender him to the police on Wednesday.

He added that the NDC man takes responsibility for his comment although it doesn’t amount to killing someone.