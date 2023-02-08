Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been paired with League leaders Aduana FC in the Round of 16 of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup.

The game will see two of the best teams in the League face each other as tickets to the quarter-final stage beckon.

In other pairings, Real Tamale United will play FC Samartex in Tamale. King Faisal host Division One side Steadfast FC while Nsoatreman FC welcome Debibi United to the Nana Konamansah Park.

In the Southern Zone – Liberty Professionals will travel to Dawu as guests of Dreams FC. Legon Cities slug things out with Division One League side Volta Rangers. Zone Three leaders Heart of Lions are up against Zone Two table toppers Skyy FC while Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs take on Kotoku Royals.

These matches will be played from Friday, February 24 – Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Fixtures below: