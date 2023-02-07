The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned in no uncertain terms explosive comment made by its Constituency Youth Organizer at Suame in the Ashanti Region, Koampa Razak Avoliya, popularly known as Mosquito.

The party maintained that the young man spoke in the spare of the moment, hence must be forgiven.

Mr Avoliya is reported to have incited party members to violence ahead of 2024 general election to win power.

He charged NDC supporters at Suame to attack persons of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the run-up to the 2024 General Election.

After the video went viral, police in the Ashanti Region have mounted a manhunt for him to serve as a deterrent to others.

But National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem begged for clemency.

He said NDC is a law abiding political party and will not subscribe to violence just to win power.

“We don’t support him because nobody believes politics is war. Some of the words he used are unpalatable,” he bemoaned.

The NDC Youth leader, popularly known as Pablo, vouched for Razak whom he described as a calm and responsible young man.

“I know Razak, he can’t event hurt a fly. He was just bragging and spoke on the spare of the moment so we should tamper justice with mercy,” he begged

Mr Addo, however, stated that, the explosive comment should be a wakeup call to the police which have failed to provide justice for eight NDC members killed in the 2020 general election.

He stressed that though the comment is unfortunate, “it cannot be swept under the carpet.”

“We don’t subscribe to the call to violence but there are fundamental issues the police must help address,” he said.

Pablo hinted of more of such violent comments from party members if the police fail to deliver justice.

“Don’t be surprise people will make such statement. You cannot have peace without justice,” he added.