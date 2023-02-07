One person has been shot dead at Bawku barely a few hours after a visit by the Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to the troubled town.

The deceased, Osman Awudu, age 45, was shot dead at Sabongari, a suburb of Bawku on the evening of Monday, February 6, 2023.

The death of the deceased was linked to the prolonged ethnic conflict between Kasasis and Mamprusis at Bawku.

Personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces were accused of killing some nine persons in separate attacks on February 3 which the military denied in a press statement.