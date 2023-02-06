Security expert, Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, says the ongoing conflict in Bawku is partially being fuelled by political interference.

Speaking in an interview on The Probe on Sunday, he said the current disturbances in the area are due to the way some politicians have taken an interest in the matter.

According to him, his interaction with some security officials brought him into the knowledge of how some politicians are adding to the tensions in the area.

He therefore called for such political interferences to cease in order to help restore calm in the area.

“The conflict in Bawku if being fed by politics. So the politicians are also fueling it. They’re putting fuel into the whole thing. We don’t need them,” Dr Antwi-Danso stressed.

He said efforts must rather be geared towards finding a lasting solution to the problem instead of the political interference.

Last week, seven indigenes of the town were killed by some military personnel in the area.

The death of these civilians sparked renewed conversations about the long-held conflicts in the area.

But according to the military, the deceased were wielding guns and their actions sought to disrupt the peace in the area, hence they were ‘neutralised.’

But Member of Parliament for the area, Mahama Ayariga, says he will seek justice for his constituents who were killed by the military.

Despite the defence by the military, he stated in an interview on Newsfile on Saturday, that he will get to the root of the matter.

He has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) accordingly.

Meanwhile, Dr Antwi-Danso has asserted that even though the reported killing of the civilians is unfortunate, it is not unexpected.

He thus called on all stakeholders to work around the clock to restore the needed peace in the area, amidst the prevailing tensions.