The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, is demanding immediate silencing of guns at Bawku.

He sought for peace to reign in the region.

“We have brought Ghana Education Service Director here, we have brought Health Director here, we have our security services here, we want them to let key elders and chiefs to understand and know the effect of this conflict.

“Already, Bawku is on her knees and we all know and very soon we will all get the figures. Please let the guns in Bawku be silenced,” he appealed.

He made this request on Monday when the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) met with the traditional authorities in Bawku to bring closure to the latest disturbances that led to the death of six people.

The military deployment to the area accused of carrying out these murders has since described the incident as an operation geared at neutralising the threat posed by armed men.

Briefing the traditional authorities at Bawku, the Regional Minister said residents of Bawku must work towards peace despite their differences.

This, he explained, is because “we all know over the years that fighting never solves any problem. It rather draws us back, and increases our poverty levels.

“We all know banks have closed, schools have closed, hospitals have closed, commercial activities are almost zero, people are scared – these are the facts and realities of Bawku .. what are we doing?

“No one can come and seek peace for us, we have to seek the peace ourselves,” he urged.