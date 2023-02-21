Adansi-Asokwa legislator, Kobina Tahiru Hammond, is the talk of town today on social media.

The legislator was nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo to take up the role of Trade Minister after Alan Kyerematen resigned to pursue his political ambition.

Following Mr Hammond’s appearance before the Appointments Committee on Monday, netizens have been having their say on his performance which was broadcast on national television.

Below are some reactions:

Appointments Committee hearing: I’ll comport myself as ‘class prefect’ if committee members do so. – KT Hammond#JoyNews pic.twitter.com/cZX8DsP01h — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) February 20, 2023

So KT Hammond no go save we the embarrassment and just drop out ? what a joke this country is turning out to be! sigh !! — Jesus Is King 👑✨ (@GhanaSocialU) February 20, 2023

This guy wants to tame the youth of Ghana..😂

KT Hammond 🤦‍♂️

Apuu pic.twitter.com/YUZ0wgW3lE — Nate A-Eshun (@NateOcee) February 21, 2023

Hon.KT Hammond ” you look at me you think I’m useless”? 🤣🤣🤣🤣

This man is too much. I just love him.



You can never be useless. — I. M. Sadat (MUDY) (@imsmudyfu2c) February 20, 2023

Tbvh, i don’t understand why most Ghanaian youth “dislike” Hon KT Hammond. At the minimum, he has been the only MP you can have fun with on and off the floor of the chamber. You can’t be mean all the time, I personally like him. — Future President (@yeboah_gentle) February 21, 2023

So what kind of breed is KT Hammond? 🤣 — yaw abban. (@YAbbanx) February 20, 2023

This country is a joke. You’re been vetted for a ministerial position and you’re saying the interviewer is your friend so he shouldn’t question your credibility — HASHTAG🃏🦍 (@AbeikuSZN) February 20, 2023