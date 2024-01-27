Member of Parliament for Daboya-Mankarigu constituency, Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini has allegedly shared motorbikes to delegates ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

The MP who is also the Deputy Minister for Health is seeking re-election to represent the party in Parliament.

According to the MP, the gesture is his campaign promise to the people of Daboya-Mankarigu four years ago.

A video cited by AdomOnline.com showed three trucks heavily loaded with about 500 Apsonic motorbikes, allegedly belonging to the Member of Parliament to be shared to the delegates.

