Two parliamentary aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who pulled out of the race in the New Juaben North constituency, have thrown their weight behind the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong.

The two, William Agyemang and William Amankrah did not only back the minister, but have gone ahead to join his campaign team, clamouring for votes for him.

The two believe the minister is better placed to lead the constituency than the rest of the aspirants.

“I decided not to contest again for obvious reasons. Upon careful introspection and several consultations, it is only right to give him my support because looking at the aspirants I am convinced that he stands tall” William Amankrah explained.

The minister continues to enjoy the backing of top party members in an election that promises to be a tough one.

Some residents and delegates have endorsed the Regional Minister, emphasizing that he is the ideal leader to guide the New Patriotic Party to success in the December polls.

They highlight his charismatic personality as a key factor that will sway the votes in his favour.

“He’s humble and approachable. The Regional minister has won the hearts of constituents. The man is very decent and down to earth, very welcoming. I will plead with all the delegates to vote massively for him come Saturday.”

“We’re going to campaign for him massively for him to win Saturday’s election, and we will campaign for him again to be our MP. We see his victory as a pathway to meaningful employment opportunities.

“He’s assisted others in securing jobs in various sectors. He has helped some of our friends here at Oyoko and other towns to secure jobs in the immigration service, prisons, fire service, and the like. We’re praying for him to win the NPP’s election so that, he can help us too”Kankam Twumasi Daniel, Assembly Member for Gyamfikrom Electoral area said.

A former constituency chairman, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang who happens to be the nephew of former MP, Hackman Owusu Agyemang said “Hon. Hackman Owusu-Agyemang as the father and founder of NPP in New Juaben North has expressed his unwavering backing to his preferred candidate, Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong.

“We’re never going to choose any other candidate apart from Hon. Hackman’s preferred candidate.”

According to him, the heightened attention on the poll is a result of the minister’s decision to contest.

Paris Acheampong, an Assembly Member is optimistic “the prevailing energy in the New Juaben North Constituency leading up to Saturday’s election overwhelmingly points to Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong emerging victorious with a considerable margin.

“The convergence of support from residents, women, youth, and dedicated delegates underscores the widespread belief that he is the right candidate to steer the party to success in the upcoming elections.”

