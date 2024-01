Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir (K.T.) Hammond is optimistic of victory in the New Patriotic Patry (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

The enthusiastic MP led his supporters in a jama session few hours to the end of polls.

KT Hammond has threatened to give his main contender, Sammy Binfoh Darkwah a showdown in the contest.

He is therefore confident of a landslide victory in the polls.

Watch video below:

