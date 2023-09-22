A former Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah has asked Ghanaians to retain the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general election.

In his estimation, the Akufo-Addo government has performed well for which reason the NPP must be retained.

Mr Mensah who is currently at the centre of the controversial leaked tape over a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has appeared before a Parliamentary Committee investigating the matter enumerated some of the achievements of the government.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio on Wednesday, September 20, the now retired police officer said the government is working to address the current economic crisis.

“I see the NPP as the best party that can help the country. The whole world knows what is happening. And we know what this government is doing to make sure that Ghana will be able to overcome all these problems. At least we still have free SHS, don’t we?,” Mr Mensah asked.

Alex Mensah has already disclosed his intention to contest the Asante Bekwai parliamentary seat in the Ashanti Region.

“I have been thinking about it. I will run, I will run,” he said.

It will be recalled that in a series of questions posed by the Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku, concerning specific statements the Commissioner made in the leaked audio tape suggesting his affiliation to the NPP, the COP stated that his entire family has been faithful to the United Party (UP) tradition from which the NPP emerged.

“Mr. Chairman, my family has been with the UP tradition ever since I was born, and we’ve remained there till now,” he said.

He later added, “I am a sympathizer of the NPP.”

Eric Opoku: “So you’re not a member, you’re a sympathiser, is that what you’re saying to this committee?”

COP Mensah: “Yes. Mr. Chairman. I’ve said it already.”