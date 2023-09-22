Football administrator, Dr Randy Abbey says he has no future plans to vie for President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The respected football administrator has a long history of involvement in Ghanaian football, having served in various capacities including the Communications Director of the GFA during the tenure of former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Many have called on him to contest the top position given his knowledge in Ghana football

But in an interview, Dr Randy Abbey stated emphatically that, leading Ghana football is the last thing on his mind.

“I don’t want to be Ghana Football Association President; not today, not tomorrow,” Dr Abbey, who is an Executive Council member of the Football Association told 3FM.

Abbey, who is the owner and bankroller of Kpando Heart of Lions is currently seeking re-election to the Executive Council in the upcoming GFA elections scheduled for October 5 in Tamale.

