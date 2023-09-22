Founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho – Nyaho Tamakloe has condemned the alleged assault of OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors by the Ghana Police Service.

Several protestors, including FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker Vormawor, were arrested and taken to the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters in the early hours of Thursday, September 21, for defying a police injunction against the march.

But the NPP stalwart described the conduct of the police as “shameful” for trying to prevent citizens from exercising their rights.

He has joined calls for the immediate release of the protestors.

“If anybody tries to cheat anyone in this country, there will be bloodshed and those who think they’re safe will be shocked. I’m not a small boy and I know what I’m saying. The conduct of the police under the watch of President Akufo-Addo is shameful. I am sad this morning. I asked the commander of the Ghana Police to resign honorably,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

