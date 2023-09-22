Leo Messi gave an interview on ‘Olga Live’ in which he reviewed, in a relaxed tone, the current moment in which he lives, after signing for Inter Miami after not renewing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentinian has put an end to his time in Europe and has been living in the MLS in the United States for months now.

The striker signed a two-year contract until 31 December 2025 with Inter Miami. He will then be 38 years old and, as he himself acknowledged in the interview, “time passes for everyone”.

Asked about his plans for the future, Messi admitted that he was not sure yet, although he did reveal some of his professional dreams.

“I haven’t thought about it and I don’t want to think about it either. I want to continue enjoying what I do. I took an important step leaving Europe behind. I don’t want to think about the next step, I want to enjoy what I like most, which is playing. It’s a job that I love, I’m lucky. I have responsibilities.

“I don’t know what I will do, I like everything related to football, I like being with kids, teaching, also being a sporting director, but I don’t know where I’m going to go”, he explained.

Asked if the option of returning to Argentina was on the table, Messi did not hide and was sincere: “Personally, I always had the idea of being able to enjoy Argentinian football, and even more so after being world champions, of being able to play for Newells. When I was a kid I used to go to their stadium,” he said.