The Ghana Police Service has apologised to the public who were inconvenienced during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest against harsh economic conditions.

The apology is to commuters who were obstructed due to the roadblock by the protesters on Saturday.

“The Police would also like to apologize to members of the public who were inconvenienced in one way or the other, especially those who were caught up in the vehicular holdups during the demonstration,” the police in a statement issued on September 23.

The protesters on Saturday blocked the road after the Ghana Police Service mounted barricades across the road leading to the Jubilee House to prevent them from advancing to press home their demands.

Despite the police presence, the protesters refused to disperse as they waited and sat on the streets – planning to find an alternative route.

This resulted in heavy traffic on the road. In an unexpected turn of events, a police officer, noticing the traffic jam caused by the protest, sat down in the middle of the road, and pleaded with the demonstrators to clear a path for traffic to flow.

But the protesters remained resolute and refused to yield. Their response was clear, “It won’t be possible.”

The demonstration has come to an end, and the roads have been made clear to allow for smooth vehicular traffic flow.

The police also noted that they look forward to meeting with the organizers for a debriefing session in order to foster a more fruitful engagement going forward.

“We would like to assure the public once again, that the Service is not against any person or group of persons who may want to demonstrate.

“We have a track record of providing security for demonstrations in the past and would continue to do so within the confines of the law.

“We, therefore, urge the general public to continue to partner us, as we work towards deepening our democratic credentials and maintaining peace and security in our beloved country,” said the police.

