Two people reportedly died on the spot in an accident involving a VIP yutong bus and trailer at Asankare barrier in the Asante Akyem South district of the Ashanti region.

The accident which occurred Saturday night also left several others injured.

According reports, the VIP bus with registration number GE 6167-19, travelling from Accra-Kumasi collided with the trailer heading to Accra.

It is unclear how the driver of the VIP bus veered off its lane and collided head-on with the trailer.

Many passengers also were left with fractured limbs.

Personnel from the Motor, Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and Fire Service at Juaso rushed to the scene.

They helped in conveying the injured to the Juaso Government hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the same hospital morgue for preservation.