Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr Randy Abbey believes Kurt Okraku is in a pole position to retain his seat as President of the Football Association.

Mr Okraku who was elected as the President of the country’s football governing body in October 2019 is set to go unopposed in the upcoming 2023 GFA elections.

George Afriyie, who was the sole contender of Mr. Okraku has been disqualified from the elections after failing to meet the requirements.

Despite filing for an appeal, the Appeals Committee has thrown out the appeal.

With the Elective Congress now scheduled to be held on October 5 in Tamale, Dr Abbey believes Kurt Okraku is in a position to retain his seat.

“I think that Kurt Okraku is in a pole position to retain his position as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) president,” he told 3FM.

Dr Randy Abbey, who is the owner and bankroller of Kpando Heart of Lions is also vying to retain his seat on the Executive Council.

