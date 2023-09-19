The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the date for the Elective Congress has been rescheduled.

According to the statement released by the country’s football governing body, the Elective Congress will now be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 9:00 o’clock in the forenoon at the Global Dream Hotel, Tamale.

Initially, it was announced that the congress would be held on September 7 at the same venue.

According to a statement from the GFA, the decision was made in accordance with Article 33 of the GFA Statutes.

The agenda includes various items such as the election of the GFA President, Executive Council Members, and the swearing-in ceremony.

In accordance with Article 33 of the GFA Statutes, the Agenda of the Congress is as follows:

AGENDA:

9:00 am. – Opening Prayer

– Roll Call

– A declaration that Congress has been convened in compliance with the Statutes.

– Handing over of Congress to GFA Elections Committee

– Announcement of Election Procedure by GFA Elections Committee

– Election of GFA President

– Election of Executive Council Member (1 Women’s Premier League Representative)

– Election of Executive Council Members (3 Division One League Representations)

– Election of Executive Council Members (5 Premier League Representatives)

– Swearing in of President and the Executive Council Members

– Brief speech by elected President

– Closing Prayer