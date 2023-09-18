The Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dismissed George Afriyie’s appeal following his disqualification from the 2023 Ghana FA Presidential elections.

Mr. Afriyie, who is a former Vice President of the GFA was earlier this month disqualified from the upcoming presidential elections for breaching Article 13(2) of the GFA statutes and also failing to the required number of persons to endorse his candidature.

Following the release of the decision by the Elections Committee, the Susubiribi SC boss appealed the decision.

However, the Committee has thrown out the appeal.

The decision means incumbent, Kurt Okraku will go unopposed in the upcoming 2023 Ghana Football Association Presidential elections.

The election is scheduled to be held on September 27 in Tamale.

Below is the full verdict from the Appeals Committee