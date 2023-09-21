Scores of Ghanaians have taken to social media to express disappointment in the Ghana Police Service over the arrest of about 50 participants of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

The protestors defied a police injunction to proceed with the march on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

The Ghana Police Service filed an injunction application against the march on Wednesday and urged the general public not to participate because it was unlawful.

However, the organisers Democracy Hub, insisted the protest would go on because they had not been served.

The announcement attracted hundreds of Ghanaians to the 37 Trotro Station which was the convergence point, leading to the arrest of #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor and several protestors.

Several Ghanaians have reacted to the police’s action on social media:




