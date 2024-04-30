As Togo braces for its crucial elections, businesses and residents along the Togo border are feeling the brunt of tightened restrictions on movement.

With the polling day looming, authorities have implemented stringent measures, impacting both commerce and personal travel.

Reports from the border paint a picture of frustration and disruption. Businesses reliant on cross-border trade are facing significant challenges, with movements hampered by increased security measures.

From small traders to larger enterprises, the restrictions have dealt a blow to their operations, leading to financial losses and uncertainty about the future.

Residents and students who regularly traverse the border for various purposes, including education and employment, have been turned away, exacerbating their hardships. Many lamented the sudden disruption, highlighting the inconvenience and uncertainty surrounding their daily routines.

“I used to cross the border frequently to access educational opportunities on the other side. Now, I find myself stuck, unable to pursue my studies,” said a student affected by the restrictions.

The situation has sparked concerns among the affected communities, with hopes pinned on a swift resolution post-election. There is a collective desire for normalcy to return, allowing businesses to resume operations and residents to regain their freedom of movement.

Local authorities have assured residents and businesses that the restrictions are temporary and necessary to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections. However, they have also emphasised the importance of adhering to the measures until the situation stabilizes.

As Togo navigates through this crucial electoral period, the focus remains on maintaining peace and stability.

While the restrictions may present immediate challenges, there is optimism that once the electoral process concludes, normalcy will be restored, and the border will once again become a conduit for trade and travel.

