Four TikTokers who were arrested for filming a video of a staged robbery outside a police station in coastal Kenya have been charged with publishing false information, local media reported.

The content creators, including a 17-year-old boy, were arrested on Wednesday in Kilifi county after the video went viral on social media.

In the staged video, a man comes out of the Kilifi police station and is robbed of his bag by two others on a waiting motorcycle, popularly known as boda boda.

Police said the TikTokers were later arrested after being identified through a CCTV camera at the station.

The suspects posted the video on TikTok with the caption “robbers outside Kilifi police station”, which they knew was false, the court heard on Thursday.

The four pleaded not guilty and were granted a bond of $1,500 (£1,200), the Nation news website reported.

The case will be heard on 30 July.