The final round of the 2024 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup organized by Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the continental governing body of Rugby across Africa will be streamed live for the first time on RugbyPass TV (www.RugbyPass.com), official free streaming service of World Rugby, at 13:00 (East Africa Time) local time in Antananarivo, Madagascar on Sunday, May 12.

Defending champions, South Africa will compete against host nation Madagascar, to secure pathway for the 2025 Women’s World Cup in England. Runner-up will qualify for the WX3 tournament in Dubai scheduled for October 2024.

Launched in 2023, the official global streaming platform of World Rugby (www.World.Rugby), Rugby Pass TV, aims to grow the global game by making rugby more accessible to fans worldwide for free. The live streaming of the Rugby Africa Women’s tournament on Rugby Pass TV highlights the growing interest in women’s rugby across the African continent. This occasion provides an opportunity for fans to support their teams and experience the thrill of the game. The match will also be live streamed on Super Sport YouTube Page, Rugby Africa Facebook and YouTube Page. In addition to live stream, the final round will be broadcasted on SuperSport.

The Rugby Africa Women’s Tournament is a continental rugby union competition organized by Rugby Africa. Participating countries in the three round tournaments include Cameroon, Kenya, Madagascar and South Africa. All three rounds of the women’s tournament are actively taking at the Stadis Makis in Antananrivo, Madagascar, following commencement on May 4. It is the second time Madagascar is hosting the Rugby Africa Women’s tournament, having done so successfully in 2023.

The final round of the Rugby Africa’ Women’s Cup will be kicking of at 13:00 (East Africa Time), with Kenya’ Lionesses competing against Cameroon. Followed by the deciding match South Africa’s Springboks and Madagascar at 15:00 (East Africa Time).

To Access Live Stream:

RugbyPass TV: https://apo-opa.co/3USxcMu

SuperSport: https://apo-opa.co/3wkaZ0E

Rugby Africa YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/3WD8NvD

Rugby Africa Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4dAAXgY

To View Broadcast:

SuperSport Linear: Channel 244

