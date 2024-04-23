The Workers Union of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti Region has banned four general managers in the Ashanti region from all Regional Security Council (REGSEC) meetings.

General Managers of Ashanti East, West, South, and Sub-Transmission are all automatic members of the Regional Security Council.

But the National Executive Committee of the Senior and Junior Workers Union of ECG, at an emergency meeting, resolved to restrain the managers from attending Ashanti Regional Security Council meetings until the chairman of the council, who doubles as regional minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, officially apologized to the General Manager of Ashanti West for unlawfully ordering his arrest.

The workers described as unprofessional the conduct of the Ashanti Regional Minister in ordering the arrest of Michael Wiafe because he failed to heed the orders of the Minister to reconnect Kumasi Technical University after a team from the headquarters of ECG had disconnected their power over unpaid bills.

The workers have since last week demanded an unqualified apology from Mr. Osei-Mensah or face their wrath.

In solidarity with their colleague, all workers of ECG across the country will from Wednesday wear red attire and hoist red flags in protest of his unlawful arrest.

Both the Senior and Junior Workers Unions of the power company are demanding an unqualified apology from Simon Osei-Mensah and the discontinuation of the case.

