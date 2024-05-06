Seven of the robbers, armed with assault raffles and pistols, scaled the wall of the company and opened the main gate for the remaining three to join the robbery adventure, while a standby vehicle waited for them on the Accra-Aflao highway.

A member of the company’s management team, Addi Sethi, said one of the security men was beaten up during the robbery adventure.

CCTV footage showed the masked robbers tied up the hands of a security man, who, under the threat of death, took them to various offices and rooms of four expatriate staff who were also manhandled.

After taking the robbers to the safes and sensitive offices, they locked them up and ransacked the safes and offices before bolting. The security man, who pleaded anonymity, said he was overpowered and beaten up by the robbers.