NBA side the Golden State Warriors have been awarded a franchise from the WNBA starting from 2025.

The new franchise will play at the Chase Center in San Francisco, where the men’s Warriors team are based.

They will be the 13th team in the WNBA but the first new members of the league since 2008.

“We are thrilled about expanding to the Bay Area and to a region with passionate basketball fans,” said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The team will be owned and operated by Warriors majority owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber.

“The WNBA continues to solidify itself as the preeminent women’s professional basketball league, and we look forward to supporting the best women’s basketball players in the world and our team starting in 2025,” said Lacob.

The Warriors will be the sixth NBA team to have a WNBA team.