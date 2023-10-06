Former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Rachel Appoh has withdrawn from the Gomoa Central parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This comes after the party opened nomination for the primaries today October 6, 2023 ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Making the announcement on her birthday, Rachel Appoh said the decision is to focus on her health.

“I was intrigued to contest but it’s unfortunate that for the past Eight (8 ) to Ten (10) months I have had three Accidents that nearly took my life. Looking at the current challenges battling my health, the Doctors advice that I cannot contest for the upcoming (primaries) elections” she wrote on Facebook.

The former Gomoa Central MP expressed gratitude to constituents and NDC for the opportunity to serve as the youngest female MP in the 6th Parliament and the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection of the 4th Republic.

“I wish the good people of Gomoa Central NDC the very best and peaceful elections. A victory for one is a victory for all. I also pledge my wholesome support to any aspirant that will win . The victory of Gomoa central NDC and the Victory of the NDC in entirety in the coming 2024 Election is my topmost priority” she added.

Below is her post on Facebook

Profile

A professional accountant, Rachel Appoh rose through the political ranks to become the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central.

Her dedication to the growth of women and gender issues saw her appointed as Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection under the Mahama administration.

She has two master’s degrees; MSc in International Finance and Accounting from the University of Buckinghamshire (UK) in 2015 and a Master’s in Governance and Leadership (MGL) from GIMPA.

She is the Executive Director of Obaa Sima Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that sets out to offer help and provide hope to widows, the physically challenged and children from deprived areas.

Hon. Rachel Appoh, who has been in Ghana’s entertainment industry for 22 years, is also the Executive Producer of Ahenfie Court, a popular series on UTV.