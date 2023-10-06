Paris St-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Layvin Kurzawa and Achraf Hakimi have received suspended one-match bans for offensive chanting.

The French league (LFP) disciplinary committee acted after the players were filmed singing an insulting song towards Marseille fans following PSG’s 4-0 win against their rivals on 24 September.

Separately, PSG will also have to close the Auteuil stand at Parc des Princes for one game as a result of fans aiming homophobic chants at Marseille players.

France internationals Dembele, Muani and Kurzawa, along with Morocco defender Hakimi, apologised for their behaviour on Sunday, saying they let themselves “get carried away with the euphoria” of the win.

They added: “We are well aware of the impact of our actions and our words on the public, notably the youngest who dream of watching a football match.

“In the future, we will do everything to further respect our duty to set an example.”

The stand closure penalty was served as a two-game punishment, but one of those is suspended.

PSG described it as “excessive” but said there would be no appeal, adding: “The club intends to continue the work it is carrying out with those committed to combating discrimination to change mentalities.”