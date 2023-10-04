Former President John Dramani Mahama has led a National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegation to commiserate with former President John Agyekum Kufuor over the passing of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.

Mr Mahama, during his visit to Peduase on Wednesday, was accompanied by his wife, former First Lady, Lordina Mahama.

Credit: John Dramani Mahama Facebook.

Other members of the delegation included 2020 NDC running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang; NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; the Chair of the NDC Council of Elders, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu; former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and Deputy Valerie Sawyerr, among others.

The 2024 NDC flagbearer signed the Book of Condolence on behalf of the party.

He wrote, “We are all saddened by the passing of our respected mother, former First Lady Madam Theresa Kufuor.

“She carried herself with dignity and was truly acknowledged by the people of Ghana as the mother of the nation.”

Extending condolences to the widower, Mr. Mahama prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed soul.

Meanwhile, the family said funeral arrangements are underway and will be announced in due course.

Mrs Kufuor died on Sunday, aged 87.

President Akufo-Addo and the NPP have since directed for flags to fly at half-mast in her honour.