The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Achiase in the Eastern region, Richard Amponsah Agyabeng has disclosed that over fifteen persons are standing trial for stealing rail tracks and steel sleepers.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, he said they have confiscated a number of trucks in his area.

“Since I became DCE in 2017, over 15 people have been arrested and seven trucks have been confiscated at Oda court” Mr. Agyabeng said.

He alleged that some rail tracks and steel sleepers thieves go armed and threaten to kill anyone who stands in their way.

This according to the Achiase DCE, has caused fear and panic in the area.

He added that, railway steel thieves have taken advantage of the bushy areas to steal at ungodly hours.

Mr. Agyabeng appealed to the Ministry of Railway and Ghana Railway Authority to bring in contractors to cart the rest of the railway steel to a warehouse in Tema as promised.

Meanwhile, Deputy Railway Minister, Asante Boateng said person(s) found removing or transporting rail tracks will face the full rigours of the law.

