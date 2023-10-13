National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has called on political activists not to turn this year’s Maulid celebration into a political campaign ground.

This is because the sanctity, significance, and meaning of the celebration is purely a religious ceremony that must be observed as such.

The Maulid on the Islamic calendar will be celebrated tomorrow to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammed which falls on the 12th day of the third month on the Islamic calendar.

Sheikh Sharubutu made the call through his Spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, at a press briefing on the celebration, at his residence at New Fadama in Accra last Wednesday.

The purpose of the press briefing was to address issues of concern that were over the years eroding the very purpose, significance and sanctity of the religious ceremony.

This year’s celebration, like in previous years, is expected to attract many people from all walks of life, including Christians.

Issues

“We have observed in recent years that the celebration is gradually losing its significance, meaning, and sanctity due to a number of issues” the Chief Imam emphasized.

He cautioned against using provocative political remarks which were likely to attract unpleasant responses from political opponents.

Sheikh Sharubutu warned against interference or behind-the-scenes suggestions intended to influence the conduct of the programme; display of party paraphernalia and other party T-shirts or veils that have symbols of political parties; overcrowding of the inner space of the field of celebration; noise-making and booing of any important guest of the Chief Imam which would amount to abusing the dignity of the national Chief Imam, among other activities, that would negatively affect the significance of the Maulid.

“I want to sound a note of caution that it is a violation of my respect and dignity that you should disrespect my guests,” Sheikh Sharubutu advised.

