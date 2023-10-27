Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, has appealed for the inclusion of gas cylinders as part of relief items for victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

According to him, the victims are in dire situations, and sources of heat are very crucial to them in their difficult times.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) made the appeal on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme.

“Heat is powerful in such situations, and that is why campers always have a source of heat. Any source of heat is good, but in this situation, I won’t recommend candles or firewood. Even though there have been many relief items, I haven’t seen any cylinders, so I will appeal that we consider them,” he stated.

Dr Okoe-Boye further urged the victims to prioritise their health and make sure there is a bit of heat in whatever goes into their bodies.

“They must heat all drinking water and make sure every food they eat is warm or hot because the heat in the body mounts a defence against illness in such cases,” he added.

Dr. Okoe-Boye commended various institutions and individuals who have reached out to support the victims.

ALSO READ: