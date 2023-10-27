Former Asante Kotoko star, Joe Debrah has been confirmed dead today, Friday, October 27, 2023.

The unfortunate news was announced by former Black Stars player, Anthony Baffoe. However, the cause of his demise was not made known.

In a post on social media, the former Deputy CAF General Secretary wished the late Joe Debrah a good rest.

“Joe Debrah Asante Kotoko and Ghana Legend has passed .. li-llāhi wa-ʾinnā ʾilayhi rājiʿūna), Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him, we shall return 🙏🏿🙏🏿🤲🏿🤲🏿..rest well Big Joe 😞..please

“Let’s take care of our health since we don’t know of tomorrow,” Anthony Baffoe said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Joe Debrah Asante Kotoko and Ghana Legend has passed .. li-llāhi wa-ʾinnā ʾilayhi rājiʿūna), Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we shall return 🙏🏿🙏🏿🤲🏿🤲🏿..rest well Big Joe 😞..please

Let’s take care of our health since we don’t know of tomorrow 😊😊🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Hf6fS78bhk — Anthony Baffoe 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@AnthonyBaffoe) October 27, 2023

During his playing career, Joe Debrah who played as an attacker was a menace for defenders.

He was so good that after his 8-year spell at Asante Kotoko, he earned the ‘legend’ status.

Joe Debrah is rated as one of the best dribblers to have ever played in the Ghana Premier League.

In the Ghana Premier League, he is often compared to Shamo Quaye.