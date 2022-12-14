Re-elected Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw, has opened up on the stiff opposition her comeback was faced with.

The outspoken politician says there was a deliberate attempt by some persons in the party to oust her despite her selfless service and commitment these past years.

Almost in tears, Dr Bissiw disclosed about five different groups campaigned against her to make sure she was not re-elected.

Their argument she said was based on the NDC’s history that no woman had served two consecutive terms, hence it was necessary for her to be kicked out.

“Per our party records, nobody has gone two times. It was Ama Benewaa Doe who went twice but even with that the party decided to maintain her so there were no elections in her second term because time wasn’t on our side,” she said in an interview on Accra-based Radio Gold.

But to her, the actions of these persons are a clear hatred and nothing else but cannot fathom why her own party people will rise against her.

“What exactly is my crime? Why the hate? I’m just a woman who loves the party and is committed to its success,” she lamented.

Dr Bissiw retained her position in the election held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, after she polled 433 votes to beat her closest contender, Margaret Ansei.

Madam Ansei, who was confident about unseating the incumbent, obtained 362 votes of the total valid votes cast.