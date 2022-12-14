The strike action embarked upon by some four worker unions in the public universities over conditions of service, has been suspended.

The suspension is with immediate effect, per a press release issued to that effect.

The unions – University Teachers Association of Ghana, Tertiary Education Workers Union, Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, and the Ghana Association of University Administrators declared the strike on Monday, October 17.

At the time, they said the strike was necessary due to their employer’s failure to pay them some allowances mutually agreed on.

However, the joint press release issued said they have agreed on a roadmap for the payment of “all outstanding arrears” due them.

The release added that an assurance has been given on other matters of concern to their members.

“At a meeting held on Thursday, 8th December 2022, the Employer accepted that it had unilaterally varied the conditions of service of staff of public universities without recourse to them.

“The Labour Unions then agreed to a roadmap for the payment of all outstanding arrears resulting from the unilateral variation of the Off-Campus and Vehicle Maintenance Allowances.

“In addition, the Employer assured the Labour Unions to resolve all outstanding issues related to the conditions of service of the aggrieved Labour Unions. Thus, we wish to announce that the ongoing industrial action is suspended with immediate effect,” excerpts of the statement stated.