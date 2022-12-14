National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has expressed disgust at what he describes as baseless claims made by his colleague, National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi prior to the elections.

According to him, Sammy Gyamfi distorted his campaign by lying to delegates that he was ill and was not fit for the job.

“Sammy Gyamfi had a presser and told people I was very ill. Along the line I got sick and did surgery and was in bed for three weeks and bounced back so why would you go around and lie about me.

“I have audio recordings to prove what Sammy said to tarnish my image. When it comes to matters of NDC, Sammy does not come close to me as he is too young for me. This would be my last interview on the just-ended election. I am mature enough to know how and when to speak,” he told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

After the just-ended conference held at Cape Coast, Mr Gyamfi allegedly launched attacks on the reelected National Youth Organiser in series of posts.

However, Mr Addo, popularly called Pablo, who won his reelection bid with a slim margin against Yaw Brogya Genfi said Mr Gyamfi has become an obstacle he has to deal with.

But asked if he (Opare Addo) can work with Mr Gyamfi, he replied “I will work with him because I am mature to be above this unnecessary stuff. I had no issue with Sammy Gyamfi until he declared for Brogya Genfi.”

