The Communications Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, says Ghana’s former boxing heavyweight champion, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as ‘Bukom Banku’, deserves every punishment served him by the court.

He said the series of violent crimes perpetrated by the star puts the profession into disrepute.

The boxer was remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court for one week on a charge of abetment of crime.

The professional boxer, his son and one other person, are facing the charge of causing damage to property belonging to one Prosper Quaye at Bukom and also stabbing his abdomen with a bottle.

The accused persons, who appeared before court, however, pleaded not guilty.

Reacting to the incident in a Citi News interview, the Communications Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, said, “when l heard the story I was totally disgusted. As you know, he’s a member of the boxing authority and someone who has done a lot for the boxing fraternity. He was one of the most proactive and attractive boxers Ghana has put to use.

“Bukum Banku is one of the best guys within his community. But when it gets to a point where he sort of engages himself with some kind of banter or friction with people, his actions end up becoming very questionable. I hope that Bukum Banku will not be left off the hook for him to learn more lessons. In the past, he has done a lot that took him to the police station and court, but he experienced the issue of leniency and gets out of it, and he’s almost being left off the hook”.

He also said the punishment given to Bukom Banku will serve as a deterrent to young up-and-coming boxers.