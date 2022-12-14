Defeated National Youth Organiser aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ernest Brogya Genfi, has announced his decision to challenge the outcome of the recent elections in court.

The failed aspirant, who polled 508 of the total votes cast, said there were clear manipulations in the election held in Cape Coast over the weekend.

His opponent, George Opare Addo, won the elections with just 25 votes. Pablo, as he is affectionately called, obtained 533 of the total votes cast.

Pablo’s win marks his second successive victory over Brogya Genfi, after beating him in the 2018 contest.

Though Mr Genfi accepted the results and congratulated Pablo after the elections in 2018, this time, he said “it is not over”.

“For posterity and future elections of NDC, this thing must not let go. Otherwise incumbents will play this tactics and use it to continue to be in office,” he added.