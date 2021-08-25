National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw, says the Akufo-Addo-led government has woefully failed Ghanaians.

She explains she will peg their performance rate at 0.5% and an F12 grade.

According to her, they gave Ghanaians so much hope which made them win the 2016 election and also recapture power.

However, there is nothing to show as achievements after five years in power.

She made these remarks on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 show with Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

Dr Bissiw stressed economic growth, education and most important security were nothing to write home about with debt crippling the nation.

She argued the President cannot provide security because he has turned the security agencies against the citizens with a lot of violence rocking the nation.

The Women’s Organiser, among other things, emphasised infrastructure, roads, agriculture development and press freedom which she said have been suppressed in Ghana.

ALSO READ:

“Vice President Bawumia told us when we talk of GDP, it must be consistent with prices of goods and services but where are we now?” she queried.

To her, President Akufo-Addo himself admits he has failed woefully, adding the only thing he has succeeded in is failing successfully and has topped in borrowing.