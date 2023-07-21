The Minority in Parliament has said comments made by the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu, justify the group’s call for an investigation into the leaked tape regarding the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

In an interview, Mr Naabu confirmed that his personal aide and receptionist had been picked up by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for questioning regarding the secret audio, which revealed plans by the government to kick out the IGP from office in a bid to rig the 2024 polls.

Speaking to the media, the Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, said that the parliamentary probe into the matter must continue to unravel the intent of those involved on the tape.

“We call on this Parliament to have an independent investigation, and the Speaker has directed that we nominate members of a committee. We have already done that, and we believe that the committee must begin work as soon as possible. It is important that we find out what the police and the Interior Minister are doing.”

He emphasised that the contents of the audio have the potential to disrupt the democracy and peace of the country, and must not be allowed to slide away without thorough investigations.

“We found out that two of Bugri Naabu’s aides were picked up yesterday. It is, therefore, important that this investigation is thorough, and that will mean that all those who were mentioned must be part of this comprehensive investigation, including the police officers because it has everything to do with our democracy and stability.”

ALSO READ: