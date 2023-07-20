The interdiction of Shine Agatha Ofori, the headmistress of West Africa Senior High School (SHS), by the Ghana Education Service (GES) has caused quite a stir in the education community.

The allegations of unauthorized collection of funds from students have raised concerns among parents and the public.

The Head of Public Relations for GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, reacting to the issue on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday, said her outfit received information from some parents.

“We received information from concerned parents who complained that they were being forced to pay money at the school. Additionally, we also came across media reports highlighting similar complaints. Upon receiving this information, we took the matter seriously and decided to investigate further.”

According to her, when they heard these allegations, they immediately asked the regional director to conduct a thorough survey of the school to confirm the veracity of the claims made against the headmistress.

“The investigation revealed that parents and students were indeed made to pay unapproved fees, which is against the rules and regulations of the Ghana Education Service. While we appreciate the motivation provided by the government, we firmly believe that any financial support from parents should be voluntary and not a compulsory levy imposed by the school. We have no problem with parents voluntarily supporting the school, but it is unacceptable for it to be done by force,” she said.

Madam Twum Ampofo disclosed why Mrs Ofori was asked to step aside:

“We have asked Mrs Shine Agatha Ofori to step aside temporarily to ensure that the investigations are conducted without any interference from her or anyone else. This is to ensure a fair and unbiased process, and we will await the recommendations from the Regional Disciplinary Committee before making any further decisions.

“GES is aware that some parents willingly contribute to their children’s schools, and that’s perfectly fine as long as it’s voluntary. However, it becomes a concern when school administrators involve themselves in enforcing such payments,” she added.

The Regional Disciplinary Committee, she noted, has been given a two-week timeline to investigate the matter thoroughly and provide recommendations.

“Once their findings are presented, the GES will make a final decision based on the outcome,” she said.

