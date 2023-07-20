Ras Nene, Ghanaian comedian, and actress Efia Odo recently became the talk of the town after a heartwarming and playful exchange of gum that almost led to a kiss.

This light-hearted moment has left fans and netizens amused and entertained.

The delightful scene took place by the roadside as the two entertainers engaged in a jovial conversation.

During their interaction, Ras Nene mischievously plucked a piece of gum from Efia Odo’s mouth, eliciting laughter and joy from social media users who came across the video.

In a playful act, they exchanged the gum, and as they did so, their lips came tantalizingly close, sparking curiosity among some fans about a potential kiss.

The video quickly went viral on social media, triggering a wide array of reactions from fans and followers, with many finding the interaction endearing and entertaining.

Ras Nene and Efia Odo have been seen together quite frequently of late, collaborating on various comedic projects.

Their on-screen chemistry and evident friendship have won them admiration from their devoted fans.

It’s evident that the bond between Ras Nene and Efia Odo extends beyond their work, and their playful exchange of gum has only served to solidify their status as fan favourites.

