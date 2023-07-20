The New Patriotic Party’s National Council of Elders is assuring flagbearer aspirants that it will address all concerns mainly about the register to be used for the super delegates’ congress.

The party’s National Executive Committee has been busy finalising the list for the super delegates’ congress expected to take place on August 26.

But several presidential aspirants have raised objections to the party’s process for cleaning the Special Electoral College register.

An aspirant, Kwabena Agyapong, says he expects the National Executive Council [NEC] to resolve the concerns raised ahead of the congress for a transparent election.

“This register that elected the national and regional executives …some may have been appointed from the polling station to become even a deputy officer at the constituency level so he is moved, and we don’t want you to replace him there because if you do so, we don’t know how you are going to do that and it would led to manipulation,” he complained.

But, a Deputy General Secretary of the party, Haruna Mohammed, told JoyNews the party’s leadership will involve the aspirants after a decision is taken by the NEC on Thursday.

“They [aspirants] are very critical stakeholders in this election, they will be informed and we intend to have a very clean and transparent election,” he assured.

Also, the Chairman of the Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu Agyemang, says aspirants must trust that the leadership will take good decisions that will ensure an even playing field.

“The National Council will listen to everybody, we have rules of procedure to be applied. If the council decides that for one reason or the other we should maintain the status quo or change, it lies in their bosom to do that. So, I don’t think that anything is going to be done to favour anybody,” he said.

According to him, they are looking forward to a clean and fair election, therefore, the rules of the party will not be skewed in favour of any aspirant.

He added that “I don’t think that I would subscribe to that allegation. Quite obviously, in the lead up to these things, a lot of allegations are always made but at the end of the day a solution is found as to how to proceed to the satisfaction of everybody.”