The Human Rights Court on Thursday, July 13, dismissed an application by the Founder and General Overseer of the Power Chapel Worldwide, Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, which sought to restrain the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, from discussing him in relation to the controversial National Cathedral project.

Lawyers for Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng filed the contempt charges after the MP was seen in a video refusing to be served with court documents relating to a defamation suit brought against him and kicking the documents with his foot.

Reverend Kusi Boateng sued the NDC legislator for making publications suggesting that he is engaged in a conflict of interest and double identity for allegedly operating under another name, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

The Human Rights Court dismissed Reverend Victor Kusi’s charges on the basis that they lacked capacity and locus standi.

The judge further awarded an amount of GH¢10,000.00 against Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng.

Below is the full ruling: