Two people have received machete wounds following a clash between Tricycle operators and staff of Mahas Global Company Ltd Task Force in the Tamale Metropolis.

There have been different accounts from the Tricycle Operators and the Muhas Global Company Ltd on the event.

According to the Organiser of the Tricycle Union, Abubakri Sadiq Jibril, their member was arrested leading to some disagreements.

He said the taskforce team invited a group of people who came in with guns and machetes and started attacking their members leading to some injuries and the destruction of their tricycles.

But managing director of the Muhas Global Company Ltd Mohammed, Habib Dagbona, has refuted the claim.

He said it was rather his team members who were attacked. Mr Habib said though the Tricycle operators besieged their premises no complaint has been made to him.